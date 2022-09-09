Your Views: Rethink stream restorations

But hey, it’s easier and cheaper to claim you are simply trying to restore a stream running through a city park or near someone’s backyard than it is to fix the real problems.

The science supporting similar stream restoration projects is quite flawed. In fact, the streams are not to blame for the pollution, rather the stormwater gushing through these stream channels is the culprit. Under the city’s plan, tons of new sediment, along with nutrients, will be dumped into these stream channels to build new floodplains and create new meanders. The riparian forests will be cut down to make room for this “restoration,” thus depriving Alexandrians and the Bay of their ecological benefits.

Under this scenario, the streams will widen and deepen their channels again, as they remove all this artificial sediment, especially in heavily developed urban areas like Alexandria. This should not be a surprise to anyone.

These streams can only be restored if we address the root cause of the erosion in these streams, which is caused by stormwater runoff from city streets, parking lots and yards. Since the stormwater is also the source of the pollution and the cause of urban flooding, what is needed is a comprehensive plan to treat this water and slow its arrival into streams and, potentially, homes downstream. But that’s not what Wilson and city officials want to do.

Several groups of citizens have made these points now for more than two years. On Sept. 10, at a public meeting run by the Virginia Institute for Engagement & Negotiation, we will see whether the mayor and city understand and care about the impact of these destructive projects or, if they are only concerned about receiving credits for doing nothing to protect or restore these streams or save the Bay.