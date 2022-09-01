Your Views: We need rapid bus lanes

To the editor:

The Times has stated that Duke Street is not the place for “rapid speed public buses” because it is “gridlocked.”

The Times reveals its bias in that claim. A bus rapid transit line would allow bus riders to bypass any gridlock that exists – but bus riders are not the Times’ concern.

In fact, Duke Street is an ideal place for a bus rapid transit line. It already has high bus ridership, and its density means more riders who would benefit than in most other parts of the city. That is why it has been in the city plans for a bus rapid transit line since before 2013. Better bus service benefits riders, but it also removes drivers from the streets, addressing congestion, reducing greenhouse gasses and improving safety. A full redesign of the street can also add green infrastructure to help with stormwater, improve safety for all users and improve the overall appearance of the street. Given the varying widths and conditions of the street, this can be done with limited impact on auto travel time, which itself is something that will be studied as part of this project.