About Alexandria: The development test

• The location of the Department of Defense’s Base Realignment and Closure building — looming over I-395 and Seminary Road — will probably be seen as a mistake for which the city and federal governments share responsibility. The BRAC building should have been built in the Eisenhower corridor to take advantage of the Metrorail station. WMATA’s ridership data shows that only five stations in the 91-station system have average daily ridership lower than Eisenhower Avenue’s 1,482 riders per day.

There were competing proposals for the BRAC building, including a site in the Eisenhower corridor. City officials ultimately decided not to favor one proposal over another which foreclosed discussions when the federal government, effectively the developer in this case, located the building where it is today. The pandemic-driven reduction in physically present office work may mean that the BRAC building faces an unexpected future.

• Alexandria could have, and probably should have, promoted denser development around other Metro stations, particularly Huntington, Van Dorn and Braddock Road. City leaders were concerned, then as now, about increasing density and its effects — the sense that we are being paved over and the incontrovertible fact that local travel is increasingly arduous. The essence of the decisions at that time was to reject the Arlington model of large multi-projects around the Crystal City, Courthouse and Ballston Metro stations in favor of a lower density approach.