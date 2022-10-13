Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Tenants and Workers United

Historic Alexandria celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Tenants and Workers United is dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income communities of color across Northern Virginia, and is working with the community to create a more inclusive Alexandria. TWU takes a grassroots approach to its work by knocking on doors, listening to people’s concerns, hosting community meetings, providing civic education, conducting leadership trainings and launching issue campaigns to ensure that all people have a seat at the table where decisions that impact their lives are made.

TWU’s work is grounded in three core values. First, all people have a right to community, housing, health and education. Second, all communities have the right to control their own resources.Third, power is in collective action. TWU envisions a society that authentically values every human being and pro- vides the structures, institutions and systems that make it possible for each person, family and community to thrive.