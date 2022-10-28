City names new independent policing auditor

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]

On Oct. 25, The Alexandria City Council approved the appointment of Kim Neal as the new independent policing auditor. In her new role, Neal will “lead the effort to conduct independent investigations of complaints and serious incidents and will make recommendations on policing practices, policies and procedures,” according to a news release.

Neal earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University and juris doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She is certified in compliance and ethics.

Neal is currently the director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor for the City of Fort Worth, Texas. She worked to design Fort Worth’s first restorative justice mediation program and established the agency’s model of oversight and accountability for their police department. Neal was also the executive director for the Citizens Complaint Authority in Cincinnati, where she oversaw the investigations of serious misconduct allegations by police officers. She has also held senior-level positions covering diverse policy areas such as employment, higher education, compliance and ethics. Neal was also previously a professor of legal studies at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.

She is an active member of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Police Executive Research Forum, Ethics and Compliance Initiative and Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics.

Neal is anticipated to begin her new role as independent policing auditor in early December.