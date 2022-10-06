Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy

The guiding principles of these model policies state that parents have the right to make decisions with respect to their children; schools shall respect parents’ values and beliefs; schools shall defer to parents to make the best decisions with respect to their children; schools shall keep parents informed about their children’s well-being; schools shall serve the needs of all students; schools shall partner with parents; and schools shall respect all students.

The policies indicate that transgender students will have to use the bathrooms based on their assigned sex at birth, use athletic facilities based on their assigned sex at birth and join athletic teams based on their assigned sex at birth, rather than the gender with which they identify. This means these students will only be referred in the classroom by their legal names that appear on their birth certificates. The newly proposed policies force educators to re- veal gender identities to parents, or to “come out” about their gender identity when they may not be ready.