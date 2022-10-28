First test train runs at Potomac Yard Station

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Potomac Yard Metro station is moving along, with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority tweeting on Tuesday that the first ever test train on Monday has gone through the station.

“Major milestone in our efforts to complete the work for the new station,” the tweet reads. “Testing is on schedule & we appreciate everyone’s patience as our teams work to get the station completed.”

The milestone follows several delays in the station’s opening, which was originally scheduled for spring 2022 and then fall 2022. Last month WMATA stated that the Potomac Yard Metro opening would be pushed back to 2023, due to issues with the underlying soil that affected the stability of the ground beneath the tracks.

The closure includes six stations south of Reagan National Airport, and free shuttle bus service will continue to be available through the extension.