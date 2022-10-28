Fort Ward to hold Veterans Day tour

By Ariana Wilson | [email protected]

The Fort Ward Museum will present a special tour in honor of Veterans Day, according to a news release.

On Nov. 12, there will be a free 90-minute tour in the museum in which attendees will be guided through the museum, learning about Civil War veterans’ organizations, the history of Fort Ward, army life in the Civil War Defenses of Washington and the design and construction of Civil War forts in the 1800s.

Visitors can also view the full historic sight with highlights; the reconstructed Officiers’ Hut, ceremonial entrance gate and the fully restored Northwest bastion.

Please call 703-746-4848 for more information about the event. Reservations are not required.