Keep a sense of perspective: The danger of anxiety

Anxiety can destroy the moment we are living in. It can lead to excessive drinking and eating. It can unsettle close relationships with those we love. And, in the end, it is not helpful. It was Jesus who asked the pointed question: “Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?” (Matthew 6:27) All worry does is corrode the moment we are living in. Worry does not improve the situation; worry does not solve the problem. Instead, all it does is exacerbate the problem.

Prophets of doom do play an important role. Fortunately, they are often wrong; the United States has faced many challenges and survived them. But their warnings can be part of the reason why things improve. Their analysis invites a response: we need to become more civil in our political discourse; we need to be alert to nuclear escalation; and we need firm action to bring inflation under control.

But perspective is also important. We need to pause and recognize the progress that we are making. From the minor miracles of every day – car drivers still wait dutifully behind the school bus as children are dropped off in their neighborhoods – to countless people volunteering at food kitchens, there is much to affirm. Plenty of Americans are being very generous with their gifts to help hurricane victims in Florida; and more bipartisan legislation has gone through the Congress in the last few years than happened for at least a decade.