Out of the Attic: Preserving privies

Hayti, pronounced hay-tie, was established in the early 1800s. In the 1980s, city archaeologists excavated the Coleman Site, located in the heart of Hayti, along the 400 block of South Royal Street. The site was excavated using scientific methods and all objects and information remain preserved for future researchers and the public. The Coleman Site excavation uncovered tools, children’s toys, remains of meals, and household goods that provide valuable insight into the lives, homes and communities created by Black Alexandrians occupying the neighborhood. While tax records helped identify the names of Hayti residents, the careful archaeological excavations illuminated the experiences of each family and individual on that section of the block.

The lives of many other Hayti residents remain unknown and are currently in danger of being lost by the unsafe and destructive practice of bottle digging. For years now, non-professional bottle diggers have targeted historic privies and wells in and around Old Town, including in the Hayti neighborhood. For bottle diggers, artifacts are sought out for their monetary value or for the thrill of the hunt. For archaeologists, they are invaluable pieces of evidence that combine to tell the story of people in the past. When a non-professional digger destroys a privy in search of bottles, critical data from Alexandria’s shared historical dataset is lost forever. It is like removing the only copies of maps and letters from a historical archive. Alexandria Archaeology and other professional archaeologists recommend that undisturbed privies remain that way. If they are sinking, city archaeologists are available to provide free recommendations and support to safely fill those areas and protect them for future generations.