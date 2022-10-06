Out of the Attic: Robert Prettyman and Friendship Firehouse’s hose carriage

National Fire Prevention Week is observed from Oct. 9 to 16, in memory of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first National Fire Preven- tion Week, which was observed in 1922.

On Feb. 25, 1858, the Alexandria Gazette wrote, “Mr. R. F. Prettyman has just finished at his factory on Pitt Street, a new hose carriage for the Friendship Fire Company of this City which for the beauty of design and substantial workmanship cannot be surpassed in the country.” Prettyman’s hose carriage, newly restored to look as it did in the late 1850s, is on display at the Friendship Firehouse Museum at 107 S. Alfred St. The museum will be open Oct. 15 to culminate Fire Prevention Week, which celebrates its 100th anniversary Oct. 9 to 15.

Carriage maker Robert F. Prettyman was a member of Alexandria’s Friendship Fire Company. Born in 1821, Prettyman joined his father’s business in 1842. Robert’s father was also a member of Friendship Fire Company. Prettyman lived and worked on Pitt Street, between King and Cameron, making coaches and carriages, selling used coaches and carriages and doing repairs. With Friendship Fire Company, Prettyman attained the rank of engineer, the most prestigious position in the company. His job was to maintain the engines and make sure they stayed in good working order. In 1858, he was also Friendship’s president and was a delegate to the city’s Fireman’s Convention.