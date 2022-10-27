Out of the Attic: The Bicentennial Project: A collection of ghost stories

The Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration in 1976 led to major historic preservation efforts in Old Town. Buildings such as Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, The Lyceum, the Carlyle House and the Torpedo Factory received extensive renovations in preparation for the big celebration. At the same time, the Alexandria Bicentennial Youth Commission did a different kind of preservation. Eventually published as a booklet titled “Alexandria Ghosts,” the Commission embarked on an oral history project to collect ghost stories from residents.

Alexandria secondary school students composed the Alexandria Bicentennial Youth Commission and received the support of the Alexandria Bicentennial Commission, who thought it would encourage youth participation in the Bicentennial. One member of the youth commission, Eric Segal, felt a special connection to the project. It led him from lengthy interviews at the library to appearing on a television news program. The end product is a 20-page booklet with a collection of six ghost stories and a summary of other stories he encountered.