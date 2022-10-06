Potomac Yard Metro delayed until 2023

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority recently announced that it would be extending the closure of six stations south of Reagan National Airport due to unexpected structural site conditions. The opening of the Potomac Yard Station will now be delayed until 2023.

Free shuttle bus service will continue to be available to customers through the extension, following the same pattern that is currently being used. Metroway – Potomac Yard line will continue to be free, and parking fees at Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn and Huntington stations will continue to be waived, according to a news release.

Construction crews discovered underlying soil issues that affected the structural stability of the ground beneath the tracks which prompted them to stop, create a remediation plan and implement the proposed remediation plan, according to the release. Due to the unexpected delays, the shutdown will be extended for two additional weeks, causing the timeline of opening for the new Potomac Yard Station to be pushed back until next year.

Mayor Justin Wilson expressed disappointment in the continued delays, as the station was originally scheduled to open in April 2022.

“The numerous delays to the Potomac Yard construction project are unacceptable. This critically important project requires more intentional oversight by WMATA. Our residents and businesses deserve better from our partners. This latest setback must be met with urgency and significant actions by WMATA and its contractor to recover from the time and money lost. The City of Alexandria has provided specific operational actions to WMATA that we believe will more effectively manage the contractor’s efforts to complete this project in an expedited and efficient manner. The City is also demanding that the financial impacts of the numerous delays be assessed and adjusted by WMATA to the benefit of our community. We will continue working with our partners to ensure transit riders have accessible alternatives during this continued shutdown. We cannot continue to repeat these failures,” Wilson said.

For more information, visit https://www.wmata.com