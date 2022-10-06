Resident Spotlight: Finding safety and security in yoga

Masuda Mohamadi is an accomplished business owner, yoga instructor and now an author. She has helped students for over two decades find balance and stability in their lives through practicing yoga, specifically Kundalini yoga, which involves breathing, chanting and singing accompanied by repetitive poses. Though Mohamadi has been an Alexandria resident since 2006, she was born in Afghanistan and lived there until she was six years old. In 1979, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan and she fled the country with her family. Her family resided in the city of Kabul, but escaped to the mountains by hiding in the back of a moving van. Once at the outskirts of the city, Mohamadi’s uncles and other villagers guided them on a trek through the mountains that lasted two-and-a-half days. Mohamadi was accompanied by 14 people total on the journey to safety. Her parents, her brother, two sisters and her father’s siblings all completed the journey and arrived safely in Pakistan.

The family was in Pakistan for about four months before arriving in the United States. Mohamadi’s father was able to obtain tourist visas so they could go to New York. “Immigration looked at us and it was obvious we were not tourists, and we were not on vacation. They detained us for a while and then realized we were refugees, there was a war, my father would have been killed and probably all of us would have been killed if we had stayed behind, so they let us stay here,” Mohamadi said. “My father knew one person in D.C. and he called him, he was a colleague and they had worked together in Afghanistan … and this man was just so amazing. He rented two apartments for us, he supported us for many months, he helped get a down payment on our house to rent and he also got an interview for my dad to work at the World Bank.” The man, Jagdish N Srivastva, was what she called the family’s “angel.” Mohamadi explained how his crucial support enabled the family to rebuild their lives after fleeing Afghanistan. From D.C., the family moved to Arlington, Vienna and Springfield before Mohamadi came to Alexandria in 2006.