Your Views: Seminary Valley: safe ways to school

To the editor:

Currently, there is an active campaign against a much needed sidewalk on Polk Avenue. While this sidewalk may eliminate a handful of parking spots, though it is possible it won’t, it will provide a safe walking route to the local elementary school for many young children. The children in the neighborhood where this sidewalk is proposed are not bused to school, they must walk. The stretch of road currently has no sidewalk and cars parked there do not leave space for children to walk next to the park, but are instead forced to either walk in the street or cross at a tight bend where cars come speeding – especially at school pick up and drop off times. This several yards of proposed sidewalk will make a direct and safe walking route for these children.

The petition-writers say that a crosswalk would be a better option than a sidewalk, but this is false. First of all, the city has struggled to have full time crossing guards for all the necessary intersections in the neighborhood.