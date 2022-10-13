The search is on

Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic has an exciting 2022-2023 concert season ahead – but with a special twist, as the organization is in the final stages of finding its next music director.

The Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic Association, originally called the Mount Vernon Orchestra Association until 2004, is a 65-person symphony orchestra that performs 10 concerts annually in Alexandria. This year’s concert season marks the 51st anniversary of the WMPA.

The Mount Vernon Orchestra Association was founded by bassist H. Stevens Brewster in 1972, according to the WMPA website. After Brewster’s death in 1984, Ulysses James became the conductor and music director of both the WMP and the Washington Metropolitan Youth Orchestra.

James was not a trained conductor when he took over the WMP. He was, however, a talented musician and had a focus in the Navy on organizational development, which he said helped lead him to becoming conductor. At the time, his daughter was a violinist in the Mount Vernon Junior Chamber Orchestra, which led him to buy a trombone and cello. He watched the Mount Vernon Chamber orchestra disassemble due to organizational problems and decided he knew enough about conducting and music to try and help bring it back together.

James has continued his dedication to the organization since 1984, as he is still currently the artistic director of WMPA and Conductor of the WMP. James will retire in May 2023 in what will be the last concert of the season.

During his tenure, James said he’s been most impacted by the many musicians that have returned to play with him.

“The things that stand out most are the way in which very fine composers and musicians have enjoyed working with me and the orchestra, and they will return and do more,” James said.

In terms of his retirement, James says it is something that becomes very hard to let go of because he’s done it for so long. He is hopeful and optimistic about the future of the organization in his absence because of how great all four finalists are.

“My hope is that [the WMPHA] continues to fill the space in which the orchestra members are a combination of high level amateurs and professionals, because that way of doing things makes great contributions to the community,” James said. “There is always a push to become professional – which isn’t always the best way to go – and it is really important for us to fill the space we’re in and get better.”

The final concert of the season will be held on May 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. James will take the stage with the WMP for the last time to celebrate his career and long tenure of the orchestra.

The process

The hunt for a new music director is currently underway. The search began in March, and has been whittled down from more than 50 applicants to four finalists. Caroline Mousset, the executive and artistic planning director of the WMPA, said there are five members on the search committee, including two members of the Philharmonic. She has been working with the guest conductors to plan this year’s season and has been chairing the search committee.