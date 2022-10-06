Wine Gallery 108 holds reopening

By Ariana Wilson | [email protected]

Wine Gallery 108, a boutique wine shop in Old Town, celebrated its grand re-opening and five-year anniversary on Oct. 1, where guests stopped by to see the new home and explore the shop’s new additions.

Originally located on North Patrick Street, Wine Gallery 108 moved to a larger location at 108 N. Saint Asaph St. The grand opening featured a blowout wine tasting, food, beer, chocolates and raffles.

There was also a VIP tasting and ribbon cutting event that included owner Lisa Katic and Alexandria Chamber of Commerce President Joe Haggerty.