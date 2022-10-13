Your Views: Lagging test scores

To the editor:

The lagging proficiency rate of Alexandria City Public Schools’ Virginia Standards of Learning test scores should be a call-to-action for our community to come together to help our children.

One of the most effective ways almost anyone can help students is to tutor or mentor children.

The pandemic, which heightened socioeconomic disparities and separated students from needed instruction, has only furthered the need for individualized, in-person teaching. President Biden has responded to the pandemic-created academic gap by coordinating efforts to connect volunteer tutors with school districts. See more and sign up to help at www.partnershipstudentsuccess.org.