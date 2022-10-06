Your Views: Lets be loud about climate change

To the editor:

Recently our local government sent out an email announcing the creation of an office on climate change. When I read the first couple of sentences, my reaction was that it is “exactly what’s needed.” But then I continued to read. I was disappointed to find that the city was congratulating itself on always having understood the threats presented by climate change. The email cited the proclamation of Alexandria as an “Eco City” in 2008. I was living here in 2008, and the actions of the city government in that year and the ones that followed in no way suggested that we were an Eco City.

Successive City Councils habitually rezoned city properties for higher densities. Our resident population grew and so did the number of commuters crowding into the city to work in newly constructed office buildings. We paid a price in lost trees and permeable surfaces. In simpler terms, paved surfaces and buildings do not absorb water. Trees deflect heat. Those decisions, some well over a decade old now, haunt us today. The frequent warnings from the weather service about flooding streets are just an example. Even recent council decisions, such as the newly approved Heritage project for lower income residents, do not give me hope. Some parts of this multi-building complex are seven stories high. Let’s pray we never have a power outage that strands residents on the upper floors. That happened to many low income tenants in high rise buildings in New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy. We’ve been spared any direct hurricane hits in recent years, but we can not expect this to continue infinitely.