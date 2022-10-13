Your Views: More to the story

To the editor:

Your column, “Resident appeal denied,” misses much of what went on “beneath the surface.”

Like the Traffic & Parking Board chair and several speakers, some City Councilors seemed open to a different solution, but because no alternative solution could gain enough traction, ended up acceding to denying 155 residents’ appeal. Apparently sharing Mayor Wilson’s “Every street should have a sidewalk on both sides, full stop,” the dais was only too eager to get past the issue despite not having done a study of whether the street could be made one-way to save the nine parking spots the proposed sidewalk would displace, ascertaining the number of school children who would use the sidewalk, nor assessing environmental issues relating to the adjacent city park. The dais ignored testimony that retaining parking would protect school children using the sidewalk from being struck by an errant moving vehicle.

One hazard which received little attention, even though my public hearing statement raised it, is the steep hillside of the adjacent city park collapsing into the street. No formal study of the hillside’s stability, especially if it became waterlogged after extended rain, was presented. Instead, much ado was made about saving a mature tree or two as a rationale to take away parking instead, when council would rubber-stamp a development removing several mature trees.