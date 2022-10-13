Your Views: Transit alternatives

To the editor:

Now that Alexandria is being subjected to yet another Metro shutdown, the city is looking for additional ways to improve transportation alternatives. Promoting alternatives like transit and cycling is the best way to mitigate the negative effects of the shutdown.

One area that would benefit from improved transit infrastructure is connectivity between Old Town and Del Ray. First, let’s review what is currently out there. The DASH 33 line connects Potomac Yard with King St. Metro via Del Ray. Metrobus 10 lines connect Mount Vernon Ave. in Del Ray to Washington St. in Old Town via Braddock Rd. Metro. Metroway connects Potomac Yard to Braddock Rd. Metro via Route 1. The Old Town Connector connects King St. and Braddock Rd. Metro stations with the Waterfront.

This coverage isn’t terrible, but it isn’t great either. Popular destinations, both for residents and visitors, like the Waterfront and Del Ray are not connected by a one-seat ride and most potential riders avoid trips that require transfers.