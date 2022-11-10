My View: Filling in the blanks

Educating Alexandria’s students is a shared responsibility of families and schools. But there is no doubt that when families are involved in the education process, the attitudes, behaviors and achievement of students are postively enhanced. In November, we celebrate Family Engagement Month in Virginia, presenting the opportunity for us to highlight the irrefutable benefits of family engagement to student outcomes. Prioritizing school-family partnerships in Alexandria City Public Schools continues to be a part of our approach to address educational disparities across race, language, economics and other differences.

The diversity of our school division makes family engagement critical because of the role it plays in helping families from all backgrounds feel welcomed, respected and valued as partners in their child’s education.

As ACPS’ interim superintendent, I would like to invite our families to utilize division resources that serve to enhance family engagement. Our Family and Community Engagement team works to strengthen family-school partnerships and increase two-way communication, cultural understanding and academic achievement as it eliminates barriers to family engagement. As our new FACE center officially opens this month, it will further connect ACPS families to the information and services that support educational achievement and overall quality of life. The FACE team engages families in meaningful opportunities designed to support student academic success and healthy social and emotional development.

Family engagement is also the driving force within The Anne R. Lipnick Special Education Parent Resource Center, as it assists families to become partners in their child’s education. Focusing on the student’s needs, PRC promotes training families to be advocates for their child. PRC provides a community connection for families as it fosters the understanding of the special education process. Its Family Engagement Series workshops can be accessed in multiple languages and help to establish cooperative partnerships between families and schools.