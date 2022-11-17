Alexandria Film Festival Reviews: ‘This Vast and Mysterious Ocean’ details a broken relationship and hints of horror

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]
“This Vast and Mysterious Ocean,” an eerie short film, opens with Jason, the protagonist, still on his way home from making a long journey. He calls in to check on his wife, Leah, and his daughter Chloe. While using the payphone at a rest stop, Jason asks Leah how she’s doing to which she answers that there’s someone in their house. The vibe is dark and mysterious, alluding to the idea that something bad is definitely going to happen.
The scene then cuts to Jason frantically driving home through the night, while ominous music plays in the background. Once he arrives, the interior of his home is in ruins. There is shattered china on the floor, the lights are flickering, the refrigerator is open and his wife and daughter are nowhere to be found. It seems straight out of a horror film, and it wouldn’t be surprising if someone jumped out from behind the door with a knife.
Once Jason goes upstairs, he finds Leah who is in a possessed state. She tells him her daughter is somewhere safe and that his father called to tell her about a dream he had where Jason is lost and alone. The conversation between Leah and Jason is eerie, and has flashbacks of the ocean appearing. The vibe is still mysterious, and the viewer is not exactly sure how the conversation between husband and wife will end.
Leah, still in a possessed manner, recalls the way her and Jason fell in love so many years ago by the ocean. Memories from the ocean flash on screen. Jason tries to desperately apologize to Leah for the pain he’s caused their family, and he promises the vicious cycle, of what appears to be his abuse towards her, will finally end.