Alexandria’s “secret” pool hall is expanding

Chapman’s pool hall is about 2,000 square feet and is home to 10 diamond pool tables, which he said are the best quality, and what all the professionals prefer to play on. He got the idea of a “true pool club” from the popularity they’ve gained in Europe, by offering membership to people interested and a place for them to go to become more involved with the sport.

Once Chapman officially owned the office space, he asked his landlord if he could put in a pool table – and one quickly turned into five which turned into 10. Chapman presented his landlord with a business model for Street Lights Billiards Academy, and she agreed. He opened the location in 2019, about a month or two before businesses started to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The members only pool club is different from what one might expect when they hear the words “pool hall.”

“We offer a clean, non-smoking, and judgment-free atmosphere for you to meet other pool enthusiasts who want to have fun, but are serious about improving their pool game,” the SLBA website reads. “We are not a bar who is driven by the bottom line profits of alcohol sales or how much money is lining our pockets with gambling machines.”

The atmosphere of SLBA makes it a perfect spot for everyone who loves pool – whether that is a professional player who travels across the globe for competitions, or a kid who wants to become better at pool and play a couple games after school. Chapman’s member base shows the popularity of the sport and how it is slowly becoming bigger and bigger. Right now SBLA has 115 members, and Chapman is looking to cap it off at 150 members. Members of the SLBA can even rent out time slots to reserve pool tables online to make sure when they arrive they have an area to play. This is something that Chapman said has been very convenient for himself and his members.

Besides the everyday pool lover playing at SLBA, it is a familiar location for many famous pool players. “Eagle Eye” Jayson Shaw broke a 65-year old record at SLBA back in January. In a recorded video that lasted two hours and 39 minutes, Shaw hit 714 balls consecutively. It was later noted by the Billiard Congress of America that on the 45th ball, Jayson Shaw inadvertently touched an object ball so the number now stands at 669. This was a major accomplishment for both Shaw and the SBLA, who have pictures of the “Eagle Eye” framed on their wall, and a jersey of his with the number 714 on the back.