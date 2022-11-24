APD seeks help with urgent missing person

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]

The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man in his 60s who is believed to be endangered due to mental health concerns.

D’Jean Edwards was last seen in the 5000 block of Seminary Road around 1 p.m. on Monday wearing a blue or black winter coat. He is described as a Black male with a bald head, brown eyes, around 5’11 and weighing 180 lbs, according to a news release from APD.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of D’Jean Edwards is encouraged to reach out. APD can be contacted at 703-746-4444.