Author meets with ACPS students

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]

Students in grades three to five at Ferdinand T. Day gathered for an author visit which took place on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Deborah Hall-Greene Thomas, author of “They Believed They Could Fly!… And They Did!: The Tuskegee Airmen,” spoke to elementary school students about some extraordinary history that often goes unrecognized.

Thomas’ book educates the younger generation on a group of African American veterans, or the Tuskegee Airmen, who realized that their role during World War II is not included in traditional history books. These men wanted to fix that and make their contributions known, as well as the impact they had on the civil rights movement in the United States and abroad.

Thomas is committed to educating young students about the importance of the Tuskegee Airmen and their contributions to civil rights through her book.