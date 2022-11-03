Boosting business associations

Eight business associations applied and every applicant received a grant: Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, Alexandria Minority Business Association, Inc., Del Ray Business Association, Eisenhower Avenue Public-Private Partnership, Old Town Business Association, Old Town North Alliance, Social Responsibility Group and West End Business Association all received funding through the program.

Senay Gebremedhin, the AEDP’s economic recovery manager has led the grantmaking process with the eight different business associations. He said the organization had two primary goals when it came to the program.

“The initial goal was to first see if there are businesses that wanted to organize themselves into an association and offer services in areas where businesses felt they were not being represented or wanted representation. … The second goal was to support existing business associations that have been serving the community, to give them funding to either expand their capacity or help them refocus their programming on the needs of their members,” Gebremedhin said.

The AEDP gave grant funding to two associations that focused on underrepresented groups, the SRG and the Alexandria Minority Business Association, but Gebremedhin said four out of the eight groups had applications that narrowly focused on promoting minority representation within their respective associations and within the city as a whole.

West End Business Association has majority minority membership and is led by a minority business owner, Gebremedhin said. The other business association that focuses on minority businesses in Alexandria is the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. In their grant application, they noted that the grant funding would be used to help promote minority owned businesses in the city. They would use the funds to help minority business owners with leadership and development, as well as doing outreach.