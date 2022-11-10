MOST POPULAR
Sheriff warns of phone scammers
By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected] The Alexandria Sheriff's Office is alerting Alexandria residents about a recent phone scam where scammers pose as law enforcement asking for money. According...
New art installation to open at Waterfront Park
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] Come March 2023, Alexandria’s Waterfront Park will trade its elegant cursive letters that spell out “I Love You” for something...
Virginia Attorney General visits ACHS
By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected] On Monday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Alexandria City High School to discuss concerns about school safety and for ACPS to...