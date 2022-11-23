City offers new affordable home units

By Ariana Wilson | [email protected]

The city’s Office of Housing has announced that it will be marketing Affordable Homeownership Units at Dylan Condominiums, according to a news release.

Dylan is a new residential development in Potomac Yard near the new Potomac Yard Metro Station and Metroway bus rapid transit, parks, retail and other neighborhood amenities. There will be nine condominium units available to income-eligible, first-time homebuyers at this new community, which is located at 701 to 737 Swann Ave.

Due to anticipated high demand, eligible purchasers will be selected through a lottery. Applications for the units will be accepted through Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m, according to the release.

Interested buyers are invited to visit Dylan’s sales office, located at 2316 Richmond Hwy., to learn more about the available units, or visit dylanva.com.

For more information about the application requirements, the lottery process, and obligations of the purchaser, contact Vicente Espinoza at the Office of Housing at 703-746-4990, or visit https://www.alexandriava. gov/housing-services/homebuyer-resources.