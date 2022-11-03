Enough said

By Mark Eaton

Last week, on Oct. 28, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) said, according to The Washington Post:

“Speaker Pelosi’s husband had a break-in last night in the house and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”

Youngkin’s statement about last week’s brutal home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, who was severely injured, reminded me of what my father would tell me on the numerous occasions when I said something inappropriate: “Mark, it would have cost you nothing not to say that.”

The governor’s reaction illustrates what troubles the nation’s politics: even a horrible event involving someone indirectly connected to politics – in this case Paul Pelosi – presents an opportunity for a partisan attack. It would have cost Youngkin nothing to end the second sentence after the word “anywhere,” except the possibility of an appeal to the more extreme elements of his base.

The sorry/not sorry statement reflects the political identity Youngkin has adopted as someone who is both ultra conservative and not extreme. His attempt to appeal to these different elements of the Republican party seems to have triggered a political reflex reaction. And, his response to the assault on Paul Pelosi was to attempt to score a political point in a context that made such an attempt cringe-worthy.

Lawyers talk about an exception overwhelming a general proposition or rule. In this instance, the exception, the clause beginning “but” in the second sentence, obscures the condemnation of violence that precedes it. The internal calculation must have been that the gains he would realize from using this occasion to express his distaste for Speaker Pelosi, would outweigh any losses he would sustain from people who would deem his condemnation of violence to be inauthentic or inappropriate.

Youngkin’s statement is also notable for what it does not contain: any expression of sympathy or compassion for Paul Pelosi or his family. Instead, he states the facts of the assault in the first sentence and jumps from a condemnation of violence to a political boast and prediction in the second sentence. According to The Washington Post, a spokesperson said later that Youngkin wishes Paul Pelosi “a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers.”