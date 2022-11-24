FACE Center ribbon cutting upcoming

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Alexandria City Public Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 29 to celebrate the opening of its Family and Community Engagement Center and Family Learning Zone, according to a news release.

Located at Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School, the center will support family and school partnerships by providing resources that “impact educational achievement and social emotional development,” according to the release.

The event will include remarks from ACPS families, administrators and staff such as Interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Chief of School and Community Relations Julia Burgos, Executive Director of Community Partnerships and Engagement Kurt Hoffman, ACPS Manager of Family and Community Engagement Krishna Leyva and Family Liaison Rosa Landeros. The event will also serve to inform community members that the FACE Center is officially open and accessible to families who need assistance.

The ribbon-cutting will take place indoors from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of Ferdinand T. Day, located at 1701 N. Beauregard St. Masks are optional.