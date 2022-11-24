Five Guys moving headquarters to city

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Five Guys, a popular fast-food burger joint, will be moving its corporate headquarters to the City of Alexandria, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The company’s corporate headquarters were located in Lorton for several years. It will now move to 1940 Duke St., at the intersection of Duke and Delaney streets in the Carlyle District, according to the Journal.

Five Guys opened its first location in Arlington in 1986. There are currently more than 1,700 restaurants worldwide, four of which are in various locations throughout Alexandria. They include Potomac Yard, Quander Road, Old Town and Hybla Valley.