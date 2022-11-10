Foraging for a Thanksgiving feast

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how to prepare your holiday meals. Whether you’re cooking for two or for 50 people, it’s a great idea to check out Alexandria’s local farmers’ markets for the freshest of ingredients. Not only are you buying products that you know are local, but you’re supporting family-owned and small businesses around the holiday season. There are also many small businesses that make custom orders for holiday parties, and they’ll work hard to make sure you have everything you need to make this Thanksgiving a memorable one.

There’s an abundance of farmers’ markets in Alexandria, so checking out more than one

is definitely worth the time when trying to put together a Thanksgiving meal. Whether you’re cooking a traditional turkey dinner with stuffing, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes, or taking a different approach entirely, there is something for everyone at all of these farmers’ markets.

Markets in Alexandria in- clude the Old Town Farmers’ Market in city hall’s Market Square; the Del Ray Farmers’ Market on the corner of East Oxford Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue; the Four Mile Run Farmers’ & Artisans Market at 4109 Mount Vernon Ave.; the Old Town North Farmers’ Market at Montgomery Park at 901 N. Royal St.; and the West End Farmers’ Market at Ben Brenman Park at 4800 Brenman Park Dr.

With five markets to choose from, it is easy for residents to shop for Thanksgiving ingredi- ents. These markets take place on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, depending on which market you choose to visit.

Here are some of the city’s farmers’ markets, as well as ingredients they offer in order to make this year’s Thanksgiving extra special.

Old Town Farmers’ Market

The Old Town Farmers’ Market has been held every Saturday for 260 years. It is the oldest farmers’ market in the country that has been held continuously at the same location, and George Washington even sent his produce from Mount Vernon to be sold at this farmers’ market.

The Old Town Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday, rain or shine, from 7 a.m. to noon. The list of products sold by vendors ranges from fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, cheeses, breads, pastries, flowers, plants, soaps, jewelry and art. A full list of vendors is available at its website, which also includes a map of the locations in Market Square. If you’re looking for a specific product this Thanksgiving, the Old Town Farmers’ Market also has a resource where you can look up products to find vendors that sell them.

Their website includes an option to look up specific products that you would like to find at the Old Town Farmers’ Market. Those looking for a turkey this year can type “turkey” in the product search bar, and The Lamb’s Quarter will come up as a vendor. They offer free-range poultry products like eggs, chicken and turkeys. The search results will also show what dates the vendor will be attending the market, in order to make sure that the vendor is there before visiting.

Lost Boy Cider is a vendor located at the Old Town Farmers’ Market and also has a brick and mortar store in the city. Founded by Tristan Wright, Lost Boy Cider hand crafts wine, seltzer and hard ciders using Northern Virginia apples.

Not only does Lost Boy offer year round cider flavors, they also offer several upcoming special releases specific to the holiday season. One fun flavor to try this Thanksgiving is Carrot Cake, which is sold in 19 oz. cans. The cidery also offers a November special selection in 16 oz. cans called Sage Advice that features cranberry and sage flavors, and will re- mind guests of the fall season.