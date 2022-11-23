Headquarters named in honor of advocate

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

In a ceremony that took place this morning, the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s headquarters building was named in honor of Melvin Miller, a longtime housing advocate.

Miller served as a two-time chair of ARHA’s board of commissioners from 1970 to 1977 and 2001 to 2012, a lawyer for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a champion of affordable housing in the city.

Miller also served on the Alexandria Board of Education from 1986 to 1993. He passed away in 2015 at age 83.

The event included the unveiling of a sculpture of Miller which will be permanently displayed in the building’s lobby. ARHA headquarters is located at 401 Wythe St.