Honoring female founders

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]

The “Alexandria Hospital: Women Mobilize the Community” exhibit opened Oct. 27 at the Lyceum. The exhibit was created to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Inova Alexandria Hospital, formerly the Alexandria Infirmary, and the women who made the healthcare facility into a reality.

A woman named Julia Johns organized a group in 1872 to start the first infirmary in Alexandria. She was the daughter of the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia. Due to the hard work and dedication of Johns and her group, later referred to as the Board of Lady Managers, they opened the city’s first infirmary in March 1873.

Then in 1917, the city’s first purpose-built hospital facility was built on the 700 block of

Duke Street. The hospital facility was made possible by donations within the city that funded hospital wards and operating rooms. The new exhibit in the Lyceum pays homage to this piece of Alexandria’s history.

According to the city, women played such an integral part of healthcare in Alexandria that Inova became one of Alexandria’s most “community-based enterprises.” The exhibit highlights the like-minded women who worked extremely hard to establish and sustain the hospital.

“This exhibit highlights the role of women’s activism in operating the hospital and marshaling the support of organizations such as the Colored Citizen’s Association, Hospital Auxiliary Board, The Twig Junior Auxiliary, business, churches and schools so it would thrive,” a news release from the city reads.

Visitors will learn about the history behind Julia Johns, the infirmary and now what is known as Inova Alexandria Hospital. They will view images, see old newspaper clippings, view a Minute Book from the 1900s from the Board of Lady Managers and even see a Dr. Henry M. Ladrey’s medical bag and stethoscope from the 1960s.