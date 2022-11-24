Nearly 500 pounds of meds collected

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Nearly 500 pounds of unwanted medications were safely disposed of last month, according to the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.

National Drug Take Back Day took place on Oct. 29, during which city residents turned in 254 pounds of unused medications. Several days later, ASO collected another 240 pounds of medications from a permanent drop box at The Neighborhood Pharmacy and a wellness event at Goodwin House. They were subsequently destroyed at Covanta, a waste management facility.

“These partnerships help make a difference by keeping potentially dangerous medications from being abused or causing environmental damage when flushed,” ASO said.