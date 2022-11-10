Out of the Attic: “Sister” Elizabeth Kenny: Veteran, bush nurse, pioneer

On Nov. 11, 1946, Sister Elizabeth Kenny placed a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary Soldier in the cemetery of the Old Presbyterian Church on South Fairfax Street. The Alexandria Gazette claimed that she was the first British subject to decorate the tomb. The newspaper included a list of dignitaries, primarily American Legion members, who accompanied Sister Elizabeth. In the same year, a biopic of her story was released as Sister Kenny. Rosalind Russell was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of her. Her fame grew and five years later, Sister Elizabeth topped Eleanor Roosevelt in a poll as the most-admired woman in the United States.

Sister Elizabeth started as a bush nurse in her native country of Australia. She gained the title of “Sister” not by taking religious vows, but by serving as a nurse on cargo ships carrying troops between Australia and England during World War I. At the time, the rank of “Sister” was one below “Matron” in the nursing hierarchy, equivalent to the Rank of First Lieutenant. She would use the title for the rest of her life.