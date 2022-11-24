Shots fired near Potomac Yard

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in Potomac Yard on Sunday evening.

At approximately 10:56 p.m., police responded to a call for service in the 100 block of Luna Drive.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, but Public Information Officer Marcel Bassett told the Times that there was property damage found at the scene and evidence that a shots fired incident did occur.

The investigation is still active, Bassett said.