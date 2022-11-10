The holidays at Mount Vernon

The holidays are right around the corner and with them, Mount Vernon’s annual holiday events.

Kick-off the season with the Christmas Illuminations fireworks display, December 16 & 17.

See the historic area lit up in wintry lights, listen to classic holiday music, and shop a winter market featuring goods produced by colonial artisans. The fireworks show begins following season’s greetings by General Washington.

During Mount Vernon by Candlelight, which takes place on select weekends in November and December, take a guided candlelit tour of the historic area and learn about holiday traditions in 18th-century Virginia. You’ll also hear how the Washingtons celebrated Christmas 250 years ago in 1772, a time of growing tensions and uncertainty.

Tickets are limited for these evening events; get yours before they sell out!

Starting on November 26, visitors to Mount Vernon can meet Mount Vernon’s annual holiday guest, Aladdin the Christmas Camel. In 1787, George Washington paid 18 shillings to bring a camel to Mount Vernon to entertain his guests. Mount Vernon continues this tradition every year.

Mount Vernon is a destination where past truly meets present. George Washington’s Mansion and many of the estate’s original structures appear just as they did over two hundred years ago. A four-acre working farm, complete with heritage-breed animals, offers demonstrations of Washington’s innovative farming practices.

Included with general admission, the museum features exhibits filled with hundreds of artifacts detailing the history of Mount Vernon. While there, don’t miss the two high-tech theaters that let you experience history in uniquely interactive ways.

A fun way for families to explore Mount Vernon is with the Adventure Map that takes them on a puzzle-solving scavenger hunt. The maps can be picked up in the Ford Orientation Center. Written clues and colorful pictures guide families on an exploration of nine locations across the estate. Kids who complete the hunt and solve the puzzle even receive a special prize.

Ready to plan your visit? Save 20% on daytime admission with promo code: Buy Tickets

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

Where: 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway | Mount Vernon, VA 22121

When: Daily, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (times vary on event days)