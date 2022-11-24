Tree lighting held at city hall

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]

On Nov. 19 residents of Alexandria, their families, city officials and even Santa Claus helped kick off the holiday season at the annual tree lighting ceremony held at Market Square.

Town Crier Ben Fiore-Walker, Santa and Mayor Justin Wilson all spoke at the ceremony. Holiday music played while Santa rode into town on the King Street Trolley. The 40-foot tree was lit by nearly 40,000 Christmas lights.

The tree lighting ceremony marked the beginning of a slew of festive events that will be held in the city during the holiday season. Upcoming events include the Annual Scottish Christmas Walk Parade, the Del Ray Holiday Tree and Menorah Lighting and Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run.