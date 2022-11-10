Virginia Attorney General visits ACHS

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]

On Monday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Alexandria City High School to discuss concerns about school safety and for ACPS to share the academic successes that they have achieved.

During the visit, Miyares met with ACHS International Academy students focused on English fluency, students in Career and Technical Education classes gaining career-readiness and advanced science students preparing for higher education, according to a news release. Miyares also ate a school lunch prepared by the student nutrition services team and ACHS executive chef. He also observed several classrooms and visited the school’s facilities on a tour led by two ACHS seniors.

For the upcoming General Assembly session in early 2023, Miyares invited ACHS students who are foster children, immigrants and refugees to visit the state capitol to better learn about their “new home in Virginia.”

ACHS thanked the Attorney General for visiting their school and learning more about their academics.

“Our students are successful when all three levels of government are rowing in the same direction. I appreciated that the Attorney General took the time to learn about our school, our students and the partnership between City and Schools that works tirelessly to expand opportunity for success. We will continue the dialogue to inform the policy-making process in Richmond and identify ways that Richmond can help students thrive,” Mayor Justin Wilson said.