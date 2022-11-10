Your Views: Bring back the signs

To the editor:

Every year as elections approach I am impressed when I am in Arlington. The streetscape is abloom with the flowers of democracy: the signs posted by candidates. In Alexandria, however, it is yet again electoral winter. There are no signs on our rights of way indicating an upcoming election contest. That is because some years ago, under the guise of preserving the beauty of our streets, the ruling party forbade such displays. It is extraordinarily difficult and prohibitive financially, to challenge the ruling party in a city like Alexandria. Signs provide an inexpensive way for challengers to achieve some degree of name recognition. Did our rulers mean to protect the sanctity of our streets or to protect themselves? I wonder if the prohibition is Constitutional?