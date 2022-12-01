Alexandria Choral Society’s holiday concert

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

On Dec. 17, the Alexandria Choral Society will end the year with a holiday-themed concert, “Snow on Snow,” on Dec. 17 at the George Washington Masonic Temple.

The performances will be directed by Artistic Director Brian Fontaine-Isaac and feature a wide repertoire of styles such as traditional carols, sacred gospel, swinging jazz and contemporary ballads, according to a news release.

The concert will feature female composers in “Aleluia” by Elaine Hagenberg, “Ring out!” by Jennaya Robinson, “Silent Night” by Laura Jekabsone, “Peace on Earth” by Errollyn Wallen and “Go Tell It on the Mountain” by Rosephanye Powell. It will also include all-time favorites such as John Rutter’s “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

ACS offers a “pay what you can” model with a suggested ticket price of $30. For more information, visit Alexandria ChoralSociety.org.