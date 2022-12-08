MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Holiday Gift Guide: Splurge-worthy gifts for a special occasion
Presents come in a variety of shapes, sizes and price points. And when shopping for those closest to the heart, sometimes it’s worth the...
School Board talks new FACE program
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] With the recent ribbon-cutting event celebrating the opening of Alexandria City Public Schools’ Family and Community Engagement Center, the Alexandria...
Student to dispatch: ‘There’s a big-ass fight here’
By Denise Dunbar | [email protected] A fight at the Minnie Howard campus of Alexandria City High School on Monday resulted in three students being arrested...