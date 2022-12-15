Applicants sought for commission vacancies

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria City Council is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on various boards, commissions and committees.

All applicants must complete a personal data record form electronically by Dec. 30 at 5 p.m.

Some open committees include the Alexandria-Caen Sister City Committee, the Alexandria Housing Affordability Advisory Committee and the Beauregard Urban Design Advisory Committee.

Some open boards include the Community Services Board, Landlord-Tenant Relations Board, Social Services Advisory Board and Library Board.

And some open commissions include the Historical Restoration and Preservation Commission, Human Rights Commission, Park and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission and Public Records Advisory Commission.

Council will act on these vacancies on Jan. 10, 2023. For more information, visit alexandriava.gov/Boards.