Community input sought on superintendent

The Alexandria School Board is requesting feedback from community members as it continues the search for a new permanent superintendent.

An online form for ACPS stakeholders – including students, staff and families – is available in English, Spanish, Amharic, Arabic and Dari through Dec. 21.

According to a news release, the School Board contracted executive search firm McPherson & Jacobson to assist in the search and selection process. The firm also developed and will manage the online survey.

McPherson & Jacobson provided a timeline for the superintendent search: In January 2023, the stakeholder report will be posted; on Feb. 2, 2023, applications will close; in March 2023, finalist interviews will take place; at the end of March 2023 the board will make its final decision for superintendent; and on July 1, 2023 the new superintendent with begin their tenure in Alexandria.