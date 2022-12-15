CRWC swears in new officers

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Commonwealth Republican Women’s Club held a holiday celebration on Dec. 8 with members and several organizations it supports throughout the year. Organizations in attendance included the Alexandria Firemen’s Foundation, the Alexandria Police Foundation, Frederick Douglass Foundation and Community Lodgings.

CRWC member Terry Hauser represented the National Federation of Republican Women while officiating the swearing in of CRWC’s 2023 officers Connie Cantrell, Catherine Vercaemert, Shirley Miles and Suzanne Morrison.

CRWC holds up the tenets of “God, family, and the support of conservative causes,” according to a news release, and is the local chapter of the Virginia Federation of Republican Women.