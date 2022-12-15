Harmonizers take Old Town

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Harmonizers, a barbershop chorus based in the city, celebrated the holiday season with caroling on Monday evening in Old Town.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Joe Cerutti, about 25 Harmonizers donned Santa Claus hats and sang songs in front of the city’s brightly lit Christmas tree. The group started at Market Square at 7 p.m. and then roamed throughout King Street to the Fish Market, Mia’s and the alcove in front of Vola’s.

The Harmonizers caroled at each location; the setlist included classic holiday songs with a twist, like Jingle Bells, Carol of the Bells, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Joy to the World and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

According to General Manager Susan Fitzpatrick, the Harmonizers will be out in the community more frequently as the group’s 75th anniversary approaches next year.