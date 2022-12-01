Your Views: Ban wildlife killing contests

To the editor:

Virginia residents have a unique opportunity to help wildlife in our state. I encourage all of my fellow Alexandrians to contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and urge the agency to prohibit wildlife killing contests. You can do so here: https://dwr.virginia.gov/ regulations/2023-2024- wildlife-regulations-publicscoping-period/).

Wildlife killing contests are cruel events in which participants compete to kill the highest number of animals, such as coyotes or foxes, within a set period of time. The winners receive cash and prizes, while the dead animals are typically dumped afterward. Often hundreds of animals are killed during a single contest.

It’s not just animal advocates who oppose these contests – a growing number of hunters and wildlife management professionals oppose these inhumane, irresponsible events as well. Eight states have already banned wildlife killing contests, and with community support, we can make Virginia next.

-Alicia Prygoski, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Alexandria