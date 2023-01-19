Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals.

According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.

It is unclear whether or not anyone was arrested.